Lytx Appoints Wayne Hewett to its Board of Directors

Lytx® Inc. today announced the appointment of Wayne Hewett to its board of directors.

Hewett currently serves as a board member of United Parcel Service Inc., Wells Fargo & Co., and The Home Depot Inc., and is chairman of Cambrex Corp , according to a press release . He is an experienced global chief executive officer and board director skilled in: board governance, operations management, international business, emerging markets, operational excellence, supply chain, sourcing, team building, strategy, merger integration, leadership and Six Sigma. Hewett has a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from Stanford University .

“This couldn’t be a more dynamic time to join Lytx’s board,” Hewett said.

“Apart from achieving record growth in 2021, Lytx is on a path to set the pace of innovation for the global transportation market with industry-leading advancements in 2022 that will help organizations achieve greater safety and efficiency on our roadways.”

“We’re excited to have Wayne help Lytx continue its leadership in emerging markets and in driving innovative technologies that help businesses grow,” Lytx CEO and Chairman Brandon Nixon said.

“His track record of excellence in guiding executives, along with his wide-ranging experience, will provide Lytx with indispensable knowledge and counsel.”