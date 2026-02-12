News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman MAGA Dad Not Charged For Fatally Shooting Daughter After Heated Argument About Trump The father will face no charges despite cops initially treated the shooting as a possible manslaughter.







A MAGA dad in Texas fatally shot his 23-year-old daughter after the two got into an argument over Donald Trump.

Lucy Harrison travelled to the Lone Star State to visit her conservative father, Kris Harrison, at his home in a northern Dallas suburb in January 2025. However, the reunion turned deadly after the two got into a heated argument about Donald Trump ahead of his second term inauguration.

After tensions between the two came to a peak, Lucy was shot in the chest during the Jan. 10 encounter. According to the BBC, Harrison admitted to experiencing an alcohol relapse during the encounter, stating that his renewed drinking may have triggered the shooting.

Lucy, who lived in England, had travelled to the U.S. with her boyfriend, Sam Littler, in the hopes of spending quality time with her overseas parent. The New York Post reported that the two initially butted heads after Lucy asked her father a hypothetical question regarding a woman in a sexual assault case.

“How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?” she asked her father, according to her boyfriend’s recount of the tragedy.

However, Harrison’s response, in which he allegedly said he would not care as he had other daughters living with him, greatly upset Lucy. After Lucy stormed to the upstairs area, Harrison went to go get her and brought her to his room downstairs. Seconds later, Littler heard a bang as Harrison called out for his wife, Heather.

“I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense,” Littler said.

In his own recount of what happened, Harrison tried to show his daughter his gun after watching a news segment on gun violence. However, he remains uncertain on how the trigger went off.

“As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell,” he said, admitting he couldn’t recall if his finger was on the trigger.

Upon the initial investigation of her death, cops treated the fatal shooting as a possible manslaughter, A police officer, Luciana Escalera, also noted smelling alcohol on Harrison’s breath upon arriving at the scene. However, a grand jury in Collin County ultimately decided to not indict the father over the killing.

While he will not face charges or time for his daughter’s killing, Harrison says he will be forever remorseful about the unfortunate incident.

“There isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life,” he shared in a statement through his attorney.

