Magic Johnson Gifts $500K To Xavier University At The Institution's Centennial Gala







Magic Johnson has pledged $ 500,000 to Xavier University of Louisiana in honor of the HBCU’s esteemed leadership.

Johnson appeared at the university’s Centennial Gala May 8 to present the exciting news. The gala celebrated a century of the school’s impact on students, alums, and its overarching community of New Orleans.

The gala also honored the legacy of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament and Xavier’s President Emeritus, Dr. Norman C. Francis. Francis led the HBCU for 46 years, and Johnson praised the 94-year-old for his decades of service and uplifting Black youth.

“The mark of a great man is who shows up,” expressed Johnson in his tribute, as shared in a press release. “Because the man that you are, all the great things that you’ve done in your stellar career. And all the people that you helped, you became successful through your great leadership at Xavier… In your honor, I’m going to give Xavier $500,000.”

Dr. Francis is a notable trailblazer within the school’s history and the academic community. A member of Xavier’s class of 1952, he was instrumental in making Xavier a leading contributor of Black students to medical school.

During his tenure, enrollment at the HBCU tripled as he further established the school’s unique legacy. Now, the acclaimed educational and civil rights leader has received even more accolades for his timeless work on behalf of the Black community.

The funding will also go toward scholarships, ensuring more diverse scholars can attend the HBCU without a financial burden. Johnson’s donation contributed to the over $2 million raised at the Centennial Gala.

The NBA legend’s gift supports Xavier’s 100th anniversary while furthering its mission as an “instrument of justice.”

“When Saint Katharine Drexel founded Xavier University, she dared to imagine a world where education is an instrument of justice, a force for healing, and a path toward leadership for those the world too often overlooks,” explained Xavier President Dr. Reynold Verret. “She planted a seed of hope that has flourished with every generation. We honor the incredible legacy that brings us to this centennial celebration and look ahead. “

