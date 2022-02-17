Mahisha Dellinger Shares Her Journey of Launching CURLS, Mentoring Black Women Entrepreneurs

CURLS CEO and Founder Mahisha Dellinger continues to propel the next generation of women entrepreneurs following the massive success of her pioneer natural haircare brand.

While appearing on BLACK ENTERPRISE’s “Hip Hop and Enterprise,” Mahisha recalls her journey to launch CURLS in 2002 while still employed full-time. She was feeling undervalued while working for a racist manager who targeted her and “made my life a living hell,” she explains.

“That’s when the wheels started to turn in not wanting to work so hard to have that experience happen to me,” Mahisha said.

The OWN host goes on to share how being a “newly natural mother” to her child inspired her to begin the process of developing her own natural hair product. Using her marketing degree, Mahisha knew how to conduct thorough research to determine the need for natural hair products.

She recalls the journey to getting CURLS into stores that came knocking after initially closing the door on her. Now the owner of a thriving beauty brand on shelves in major retailers like Ulta Beauty, Mahisha shares her experience when originally pitching to Ulta Beauty and working with a former buyer who told her that he didn’t see a need for her type of product.

Having mentored Black women entrepreneurs on her OWN show Mind Your Business with Mahisha, the beauty mogul offered advice to aspiring entrepreneurs including how to keep a full-time job while starting a business and why she thinks it’s best to “grow organically” before signing on with an investor.

Still on a mission to empower female entrepreneurs, Mahisha’s Women Making Millions Academy: Mastering the Business, The Money, & the Mindset has a lineup of virtual winter sessions aimed at guiding BIPOC women into sustained business growth that will position them as trusted leaders in their respective industries.

As a busy mother of four, Mahisha stressed the importance of having a supportive partner by her side and how she is helping her husband pursue a business of his own. She also shares how her entrepreneurial bug is rubbing off on her kids.

Press play below to catch the resourceful gems on entrepreneurship from CURLS founder Mahisha Dellinger.