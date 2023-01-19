Malcolm-Jamal Warner Gets Real About How Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Allegations Affected Him

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has been relatively quiet regarding the sexual assault allegations against his TV dad, Bill Cosby. But now, he’s opening up.

During a recent interview with journalist, Jemele Hill, she asked Warner how he felt about Cosby’s crimes affecting his residuals and if he is resentful. “No. I get how this business works. For one, and just that whole situation is so layered, man,” Warner said. “I can’t defend him or his actions at all. But I also can’t throw him under the bus completely.”

Many layers are correct. Cosby made shocking headlines back in 2014 and 2015 when more than 50 women came forward with allegations that the 85-year-old gave them drugs to incapacitate and sexually assault them. CNN reported he was found guilty of three counts of criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison in 2018. The allegations tarnished the comedian’s loving reputation, ending reruns of The Cosby Show. Warner is best known for playing Cosby’s son, Theo.

Warner has stayed busy in the entertainment industry for years, starring in shows like Malcolm & Eddie and more recently, The Resident. With his experience, the 52-year-old says he understands the complexities of cases such as Cosby’s. “Like, it’s so complex and it’s so many shades of gray, that most people will never get.”

However, Cosby seems to be coming out on top, regardless of his legal troubles. In an interview last month, he said he will hopefully get back to comedy and go on tour. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said. “There is so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do.” Although he was released from prison in 2021 after a conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, five more women have recently come forward with allegations.

All five women, included two who acted on The Cosby Show, filed a lawsuit against Cosby in New York, accusing him of sexual assault, dating back decades.