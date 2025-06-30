Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NBA Player Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation Over Gambling Accusations The investigation is reportedly being led by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.







NBA player Malik Beasley, who plays for the Detroit Pistons, is the target of a gambling investigation by federal officials.

According to ESPN, the investigation stems from allegations of Beasley placing bets related to NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 NBA season when the guard was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“An investigation is not a charge,” Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, told the media outlet. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything.” Haney admitted to ABC News that he has been in touch with prosecutors involved in the investigation.

The investigation is reportedly being led by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York. The Pistons and the National Basketball Association are aware of the inquiry.

“We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

This follows a disturbing trend of NBA players illegally betting on games. In April 2024, the league banned Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter from the league for gambling on games and feigning illness to influence a wager. It was revealed earlier this year that Miami Heat player Terry Rozier was also being investigated by the feds for gambling. The NBA admitted that they knew of the accusation but did not find that he violated league rules. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York has reported that it has an ongoing investigation into Rozier.

Beasley was in talks with the Pistons for a three-year, $42 million contract to play in Detroit, but the negotiations have been placed on hold as the investigation continues. In his first year with the Pistons, he averaged 16.3 points while appearing in all 82 games. He made 319 3-pointers, the most in a season in Pistons franchise history.

