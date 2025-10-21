News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Police Take Down Man At ATL Airport For Threats To ‘Shoot It Up,’ Nixing Potential Mass Shooting The man reportedly had mental health issues as detailed by Atlanta police.







A Georgia man was arrested at the Atlanta Airport after a family member reported him for threats to shoot up the world’s busiest airport.

On Oct. 20, Atlanta police arrested Billy Cagle at the domestic terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport following a family member’s crucial tip. Upon his arrest, Atlanta police uncovered an AR-15 rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition in his pick-up truck, parked right outside the facility. CBS Evening News shared footage of the arrest on TikTok.

Police in Atlanta arrested a man on Monday who they say was planning to open fire with an assault rifle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. After his family alerted authorities, the man was found walking around a domestic terminal and his weapon was found in his vehicle parked outside.

Security footage showed the Cartersville native walking around the domestic terminal with no apparent luggage with him. He looked around the terminal in an apparent move to survey his potential crime scene.

Given the tip from the concerned family member, police approached Cagle to question why he was there. He responded, “Oh, I’m just here, why?”

A family member initially called 911 after seeing Cagle make the threat to “shoot it up” while streaming online. This prompted the Cartersville police department to alert the airport police of the potential danger. Police believe the man had some mental disabilities, following their questioning of him.

Cagle now faces charges of terroristic threats and criminal attempt to commit aggravated assaults, among other counts.

At a press briefing following the arrest, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said that the family member’s tip and law enforcement’s swift action led to a crisis being “averted” at the world’s busiest airport.

“Because of the community — in this case, the family — as well as the joint collaboration of law enforcement, a tragedy was indeed averted,” shared Schierbaum, as reported by ABC News.

An investigation into a motive for Cagle remains underway, as his actions could have resulted in a mass shooting. According to the Carterville’s police department, which received the initial tip, Cagle has a criminal history. This included a past arrest for drug possession, but the law enforcement did not go into greater detail. The FBI’s Atlanta chapter has partnered with the city’s police to launch the investigation.

