Man Arrested For Having Illegal Firearms Outside Trump Rally In Coachella Authorities stopped Vem Miller at a checkpoint with two loaded firearms ahead of Trump's arrival to the Oct. 12 event.







Police arrested a Las Vegas man for having illegal firearms outside of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella, California.

Authorities found Vem Miller with two loaded firearms while stopped at a checkpoint ahead of Trump’s arrival at the Oct. 12 event. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Miller had an illegal shotgun, handgun, and high-capacity magazine for the handgun as well.

Politico also reported Miller drove an unregistered black SUV with a handmade license plate. The county’s sheriff, Chad Bianco, also detailed fake driver’s licenses and passports in Miller’s possession.

According to the sheriff, Miller originally told law enforcement that he was a journalist to get to the event’s outer perimeter. However, officers noted “irregularities” from the man, leading them to investigate his vehicle more thoroughly.

At a press conference on Oct. 13, Bianco shared his belief that a third assassination attempt was in possibly the works.

“If you’re asking me right now, I probably did have deputies that prevented the third assassination attempt,” expressed Bianco. “I truly do believe that we prevented another assassination attempt and it was solely by our effort of keeping those types of people out.”

Trump’s event went on without further issue, also giving Bianco a shoutout during his speech. Bianco, who sat in a VIP section at the rally, later referred to Miller as a “lunatic.” He deemed the man’s political party as irrelevant.

“I couldn’t care less what political party he belongs to,” Bianco said. “I honestly think that’s the stupidest thing in the world that we have to label something and we’re labeling this as politics. He was a lunatic.”

However, Miller was released on bond in less than a day after his initial arrest. Despite this, Bianco noted that any updated inquiries will come from the federal level.

“From my perspective, from a state law enforcement agency’s perspective, the firearms charges are what we arrested him for and booked him on,” added Bianco. “Anything further will come from the federal government. And, quite frankly, I don’t know if we will be a part of that.”

United States Attorney Martin Estrada from the Central District of California also confirmed a federal investigation into Miller’s person.

“The U.S. Secret Service assesses that the incident did not impact protective operations and former President Trump was not in any danger,” detailed Estrada’s statement. “While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing.”

