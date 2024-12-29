News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Man Arrested For Pouring Gasoline On North Carolina Woman, Lighting Her On Fire According to her GoFundMe, Ashanti Downey, 20, endured third-degree burns on over 70% of her body.







A man has been arrested and charged for reportedly pouring gasoline on a 20-year-old woman from North Carolina, lighting her on fire after doing so.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says the man, Jami Raiziah Griffin, lived with the woman who now lies in critical condition. According to People, they claim that Griffin attempted to kill Ashanti Downey on Dec. 16 by setting her on fire. Downey now suffers from third-degree burns down the right side of her body.

They arrested the 23-year-old on Dec. 27, more than ten day after the initial incident. He now has charges of felony attempted murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and misdemeanor assault.

The police say Downey was walking down Barbecue Church Road in Sanford, North Carolina when Griffin allegedly doused her with gasoline. Reportedly after this, he promptly set her on fire.

Initially, police did not have an immediate suspect, yet called the matter a “nightmare” for Downey and her family. However, they did reveal that it could have been a domestic issue, later discovering that it was the case.

However, Downey’s family has advocated on behalf of their loved one as she embarks on recovery. Her mother, Donecia Davis, expressed her own frustrations with the ordeal to news outlets.

“How could they do this to my baby?” Davis told WRAL-TV. “You didn’t have to do this to her.”

The family set up a GoFundMe to help alleviate the cost of Downey’s medical expenses. They greatly surpassed their original $75k goal, with more than $94k donated thus far.

“My daughter will be celebrating her 21st birthday on January 1, 2025, and due to the hatred of an individual or individuals, her life will be forever changed,” the parent wrote on the platform. “No parent should have to see their child in the condition my daughter is in. I am making her my top priority and have been by her side at the hospital since this incident occurred.”

The money will go towards Downey’s medical bills from surgery, as well as ongoing treatment and rehab. Still accepting donations, it will also cover outside bills as the mother takes off work, without pay, to support her daughter in her healing journey.

As for Griffin, he remains detained at Harnett County Detention Center since his arrest. He expects to appear in court on Dec. 30.

