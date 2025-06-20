Manhunt Ends In Michigan As Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Two Officers Is Captured

After two Michigan police officers were shot and a manhunt took place to find the suspected gunman, officials have announced that the 20-year-old man, Jeremiah Christian Kemp, is now in custody.

According to Click on Detroit, after issuing a shelter-in-place order to Southgate residents, police officers found the man they believe may have shot two police officers June 19. Kemp was discovered hiding in an apartment in the complex where the incident took place. Police reportedly went to the complex after they received a report of a man waving a gun in the vicinity.

Police were called to the apartments after a report of a dispute between several people inside the complex. When officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted by the suspect, who was armed with a weapon on the second floor of the building. The two officers were met with gunfire as Kemp allegedly started firing the gun at them. The gunman escaped by jumping out of a second-floor window.

“Two of our officers were initially struck, both in the lower legs,” Joe Marsh, Director of Public Safety for the city of Southgate, said. “I checked with my mayor on those individuals, and they are both in stable condition at a local hospital.”

“I’m sure they’re going to like to hear that this shooter is in custody,” said Marsh.

After the shooting, a shelter-in-place order was issued by the police department as they searched for Kemp. Marsh stated that the quick capture was due to a concerted effort by multiple law enforcement agencies, including federal, state, and local law enforcement.

“It’s a relief that nothing happened to any other police officers trying to apprehend him,” Marsh said.

He also announced that the weapon has not been recovered, and if anyone has any information or finds the location of the gun, they should contact local authorities.

“If anybody sees the gun, we don’t want them to touch it. Just contact 911,” Marsh said.

