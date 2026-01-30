News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Convicted Sex Offender Charged In FMU Assault And Grabbing Female Officer A man arrested for sexually assaulting a Florida Memorial University student also attempted to grab the buttocks of a female detective.







A man with a history of lewd crimes was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a Florida Memorial University student. He faces an additional charge after trying to grab a female detective’s buttocks while in custody.

Steven Rivers, 30, was arrested on Jan. 27 for the sexual battery of an FMU student after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, CBS News reports. Police said surveillance footage shows Rivers jumping a fence to enter the HBCU campus, where he allegedly approached and assaulted the victim.

After his arrest, Rivers was handed over to the Miami Gardens Police Department. During transport to jail, a video circulating online shows him being pressed against a wall by officers after he tried to grab a detective’s buttocks, resulting in an additional charge of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Miami Dade suspect already arrested for sexually assaulting a college student tries it again while being escorted out, going after the lead detective as she holds the door. Zero control. Zero shame. pic.twitter.com/CtfLU0baUd — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) January 30, 2026

The sexual battery occurred on Jan. 25 when the victim, waiting near a bus stop after leaving the campus gate, was followed by an unknown man who pinned her against a building door and assaulted her before fleeing.

On Jan. 27, Opa-locka Police received a tip about a man matching the suspect’s description. Rivers was taken in for questioning, and DNA testing confirmed him as the perpetrator the following morning, police said.

Rivers had been released from the Florida Department of Corrections in December 2025 after serving time for lewd and lascivious conduct in Palm Beach County, police said. He was booked on charges including sexual battery and robbery by sudden snatching. Authorities are concerned there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with recent encounters with Rivers to come forward.

In response to the alleged sexual battery, FMU’s president announced increased campus security measures. The victim, an international exchange student on a sports scholarship, is recovering and plans to continue her studies and live on campus. She played a key role in the investigation, and the arrest has brought relief to students who had been on edge since the attack.

“Justice for her. That was the best thing that could’ve happened ’cause that should’ve never happened to her in the first place,” said freshman Melina Davila. “I’m glad they took the situation seriously for her safety as well.”

