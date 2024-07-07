Man Found Dead Days After July 4 Disappearance; Alleged Partner Still Missing

A July 4 celebration turned fatal as Atlanta man was caught on camera “running for his life” before being found dead days later. His alleged partner remains missing.

According to WSB-TV, the duo traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, to celebrate the holiday with the deceased man’s sister. Deundray Cottrell took the trip with a male companion his sister, Angelica Harris, claims was his partner.

According to the Birmingham police, Cottrell went missing on the night of July 4. Harris told AL.com that her brother went upstairs to check on his dog amid the fireworks. However, Cottrell never returned to the festivities, which took place at Harris’ home she shared with her husband and children. Julian Taylor Morris, his assumed boyfriend, told the family that Cottrell fled through through the backyard.

Footage from Ring cameras placed throughout the neighborhood revealed Cottrell “running for his life.” He also hopped over a fence for an unclear reason.

“It looked like he was looking for refuge,” Harris explained to the news outlet before his death was confirmed. “He was running for his life.”

She added, “He’s a well-loved, well-known, good-hearted person and there’s a lot of people hurting from him being gone. What’s happening doesn’t make sense.”

Upon finding out he vanished, Cottrell’s family immediately filed a missing person’s report. However, the report failed to enter the system until the next morning. His shoe and cellphone were later found in the backyard, with his body also recovered near the area on July 6.

While his death remains “unclassified,” police continue to search for Morris, who was the last person with Cottrell before his disappearance. Currently, a $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts.

According to Harris, Cottrell worked in marketing in his home city, and was pursuing his doctorate before his death.

