Man Accused Of Dismembering Fiancée Was Ex-Republican Official In San Francisco

Joseph C. Roberts, the man now known for dismembering his fiancée, law student Rachel Imani Bucker, is also known, it seems, in local conservative political circles. The assailant was a previously elected Republican official in San Francisco and also an advocate for those falsely accused of sexual assault.

A deeper look into his past, as detailed by the San Francisco Standard, shows Roberts being a delegate elected to represent the city’s Republican Party County Central Committee in 2020. Prior to his political endeavors, Roberts also took up the social cause of false sexual assault claims, heralding former Trump-appointed education secretary Betsy DeVos when new Title IX’s regulation upheld due process rights for those accused.

Title IX provides, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

After being accused of sexual assault himself, and subsequently removed form Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, due to the case, he began a campaign on behalf of others who “unfairly” punished for the false claims. In a special on ABC’s Nightline, the Trump supporter, wearing a Make America Great Again hat during the filming, spoke of his experience of hitting “rock bottom” due to the whole ordeal, which he said led to a suicide attempt.

The 42-year-old continued on his brigade of conservative ideals after the incident. Embarking on local politics in San Francisco under the slogan, “For God. For Country. For San Francisco,” he spoke of uplifting the police. His victim and former girlfriend, Buckner, was listed as the treasurer for the 2020 campaign.

His behavior continued to be alarming before the horrific crime that took Buckner’s life, as he was exposed for doctoring images with him and San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed. A former vice chair of the local Republican Party he was part of, Jillian Shannon, admitted that his actions were always “questionable,” as she alleged he made consistent attempts of sexual advances toward her, leading to her resignation.

The legacy he was building for himself in the conservative political sphere is now tarnished, as his dismemberment of Buckner has shocked the entire community.

An ongoing GoFundMe hopes to establish a “Life and Legacy” fund on behalf of the slain law student. While Roberts’ motive remains unknown to the public, he has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Santa Rita Jail without the option of posting bail.

