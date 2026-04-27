News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Man Who Lost Legs And Fingers Accuses Fulton County Jail Of Medical Neglect Fulton County Jail is facing allegations of medical neglect after a former inmate suffered septic shock while in custody, leading to the amputation of his legs and fingers.







A former inmate at Fulton County Jail is accusing the facility of medical neglect after suffering septic shock that led to multiple amputations.

Rashaad Muhammad has hired civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and attorney Eric Hertz to pursue legal action after losing both legs and several fingers following septic shock while detained at Fulton County Jail, 11 Alive reports. The legal action follows his detention last August on charges that were later dropped, during which he says his repeated requests for medical care were denied.

“For the rest of his life, Rashad Muhammad has to live with the nightmares from the Fulton County Jail because of the failures of the care that he received,” said Ben Crump during an April 24 press conference.

In an Instagram video, Muhammad said he was arrested in August 2025 on aggravated assault charges, which were later dropped. Muhammad said that he informed officers he had a bladder infection and was on medication. He says he grew seriously ill during his more than two-week detention, repeatedly requesting care but being ignored until he began vomiting black liquid.

His condition progressed to sepsis and septic shock, and he was taken to Grady Hospital, where he remained in a coma for nearly two weeks. Complications from the infection led to multiple surgeries, resulting in the amputation of his legs and several fingers.

“This was so very preventable. It is deplorable. It is horrendous. It is egregious. It is a violation of the United States Constitution,” attorney Crump said. “The deliberate indifference that was shown to Rashaad Muhammad while he was in the custody of the Fulton County Jail.”

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Muhammad was in custody for 177 days but spent only 11 days in the jail’s medical unit, adding that he was already ill upon arrival. Crump—who previously represented the family of LaShawn Thompson, whose 2022 death at the facility was ruled a homicide after an independent medical review—argued conditions at the jail have not improved since Thompson’s death and said a lawsuit is forthcoming.

Graphic images shown at the press conference revealed Muhammad’s condition upon arrival at Grady Hospital, including severely discolored fingers and post-surgery photos showing amputations. Muhammad and his legal team called for accountability, transparency, and a full investigation into jail conditions and medical care.

Fighting back emotion, he shared, “My daughter asked me, ‘Daddy, do you have vitiligo?’ These scars are forever.”

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