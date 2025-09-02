News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Alleged Proud Boys Member Admits to Racist, Violent Threats Against Black Philly Residents Alleged Proud Boys member in Philadelphia admits to tormenting Black residents with racist, violent threats.







A Philadelphia man and alleged Proud Boys member has pleaded guilty to making racist, violent threats against Black City of Philadelphia employees and a Black motorist.

The Department of Justice reported that Mark Anthony Tucci, 44, pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to multiple federal charges for making racist, violent threats against Black residents and city employees. Appearing before U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, Tucci admitted to counts including threats with a dangerous weapon, cyberstalking, and interfering with federally protected rights.

Tucci’s guilty plea follows his January arrest, stemming from multiple incidents in which he targeted and threatened Black residents. Reports indicate a June 2024 incident where he threatened to go to a city agency and “hurt everyone,” obtained a Black employee’s home address, repeatedly used racial slurs, and claimed affiliation with the white nationalist group, the Proud Boys.

According to the criminal complaint, the agency employee who received Tucci’s texts “feared that Tucci would find them and seriously injure or kill them or their family.” As a result, the employee began carrying mace and changed their routines for months, out of fear that Tucci might be following them.

In a separate incident, Tucci drove alongside a Black female motorist in heavy traffic on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia, shouting racist threats at her.

“I’m going to kill you [racial expletive]! I’m going to shoot you!” Tucci said before throwing a glass mug that dented her car.

Following his arrest, investigators discovered a PDF of “The Great Replacement” on Tucci’s iCloud account, the 74-page manifesto by Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 people and injured dozens at two New Zealand mosques in 2019.

The prosecution’s guilty plea memorandum also said investigators located “videos celebrating white supremacist accelerationism and Neo-Nazism, including multiple videos celebrating Nazi salutes and Hitler; racist images and memes; and songs from a white supremacist rapper that include numerous references to [killing Black people] and creating an all-white society.”

Following the guilty plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced plans to pursue hate crime charges against Tucci, which is being supported by the Philadelphia chapter of Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR-Philadelphia).

“We commend federal prosecutors for recognizing the hate-fueled nature of these threats and bringing the appropriate hate crime charges,” CAIR-Philadelphia Executive Director Ahmet Tekelioglu said. “No one should live in fear because of the color of their skin or face threats aimed at silencing them.”

RELATED CONTENT: Google Settles $28 Million Racial Pay Disparity Class-Action Lawsuit; DEI Policies Still Under Fire