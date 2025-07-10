Barefooted Parisian Risks Life Rescuing 4 Children From Flaming Apartment

A man in Paris, Fousseynou Cissé, went into a burning apartment building, risking his life to save six others, as caught on video.

According to People, Cissé saved six people, four of whom were children, when he went out on a ledge to rescue those in danger. The incident took place on July 4, and a video clip captured the 39-year-old rescuing the children as he guided them while standing on the ledge barefoot. The burning apartment was on the sixth floor of the building.

The footage shows Cissé grabbing the young children and passing them along to a waiting adult in the next apartment through the window.

Two of the children were reportedly one month old and one year old. The two adults were the mothers of the four children he helped escape the flames.

ABC News reported that Cissé stated that when he learned of the fire in the building, he took his family to safety before a neighbor informed him that people were trapped upstairs. With that information, he decided to risk his own life to rescue the others.

“As I was leaving, (my neighbor) called me over and told me that there were people trapped upstairs,” he stated.

Knowing he was jeopardizing his own life, he said he was driven by instinct.

“It wasn’t calculated; it was instinct: ‘We’ve got to go’. So I jumped in to help,” he said.

The man is being recognized for his bravery as Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez stated that Cissé would be awarded a medal “in recognition of his courage and dedication.”

“This medal recognizes republican courage that commands admiration,” Nunez said.

6 ABC Action News reported that Cissé also received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron and is expected to be formally honored by the city.

