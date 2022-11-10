Man Kidnapped Ex-Girlfriend Over Lottery Ticket, Now Faces 13 Charges After Assaulting Police

A disagreement over a lottery ticket escalated to a man fighting with deputies.

Dontrell Hanes, 43, is facing multiple charges after reportedly kidnapping and beating his ex-girlfriend in Memphis on Tuesday night over a lottery ticket he claimed belonged to him.

According to WREG, court records reported that Hanes kidnapped the victim, who remains anonymous, from a home in Cordova they previously resided in together. Hanes’ ex-girlfriend revealed that her mother, who has Alzheimer’s, unintentionally took the tickets he purchased. He had a disagreement with her sister after she said she would not give back the Powerball ticket.

“Even though it’s not a winning ticket, he still wanted it and she said something he didn’t like and he just clicked and kicked the door in,” she said.

Police reported Hanes kicked the door into the victim’s home after her son left, beat, and choked her before forcing her to his car, driving around for almost seven hours demanding $10,000 from her.

“He initially was just choking me, dragging me out the house,” she said.

According to Action News 5, the victim said Hanes reportedly grabbed a loaded handgun and hid it, claiming he had plans to go to Orange Mound “to shoot up someone’s house.”

“I thought I was going to die because he said that was it. He didn’t have anything to live for,” she said.

Police located the victim after Hanes eventually let her make a call to her family, who was able to ping her location. “He took the phone when my daughter kept asking where are you. He snatched the phone, and hung up. Sixty seconds later, they had us,” she said. “That was a blessing. They had surrounded us with cars and weapons.”

According to the outlet, he verbally and physically assaulted four deputies as they tried to arrest him. Hanes was taken into custody and transported to Methodist Germantown to be treated for minor injuries caused by the victim fighting back. Following treatment, he was taken to 201 Poplar.

Action News 5 reported Hanes had been charged 13 times for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft of property, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, four counts of aggravated assault of a first responder, and resisting official detention.

His bond is set at $250,000.