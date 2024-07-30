by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton California Man Convicted Of Murder After Killing Girlfriend And Leaving Her 4 Children To Die Mandiko Kwadzo faces 53 years to life in prison after killing Carliena Clayton and standing by as her four children almost drowned in a car









A California jury convicted a man who killed his girlfriend and stood by as the children he had with her almost drowned as he did not attempt to save the children at the scene.

According to a press release from the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Mandiko Kwadzo was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder on July 24. They also convicted him of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted after being accused of killing his girlfriend, Carliena Clayton. Kwadzo faces a maximum sentence of 53 years to life in prison when he is sentenced. That is scheduled to take place on Sept. 6, 2024.

The killing happened nearly four years ago, on July 27, 2020. Police officers from West Sacramento were called to a residence after reports of gunfire inside the residence. Eyewitnesses stated that the couple was arguing in the driveway as Clayton put her four children in a car; Kwadzo got into the vehicle’s passenger seat. Police officers arrived at the residence and realized that a shooting had taken place inside.

Meanwhile, a man was at Cliff’s Marina when he heard a gunshot and then a car crashing into the Sacramento River. After calling a friend, the two went to the crash scene and saw the vehicle the couple traveled in in the river. They noticed Kwadzo standing near the car but not doing anything to help the victim or the children who were discovered in the car. They saw Clayton in the driver’s seat, unresponsive, and the four children in the backseat.

The oldest child, 6, had unfastened his seat belt, but the youngest, who was 2, was still in the car seat. The two men were able to rescue the children.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found Clayton, who didn’t have a pulse and was bleeding from her head. Initially, the officers suspected the car was in an accident, but the oldest child explained to them that Kwadzo shot Clayton. The officers then took him into custody.

The weapon was never found, and police officers later found out that she was shot twice in the head.