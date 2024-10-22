Women by Stacy Jackson Mane Hook-Up 2.0 Platform Relaunches To Connect Textured Hair Clients With Trusted Stylists Get all the information you need about your textured hair stylist ahead of time with the redesigned and improved Mane Hook-Up 2.0.







Individuals in the textured hair community can reconnect with each other as Mane Hook-Up has relaunched its platform to link trusted professional hair stylists and customers through a redesigned and improved booking experience.

Mane Hook-Up’s newly developed platform ensures customers can find trustworthy professionals to care for their hair with innovative tools for stylists to share important information and manage bookings. “Trust is what it really boils down to when people are booking a hair appointment,” says Mane Hook-Up Founder Jade Buffong in a press release. Mane Hook-Up 2.0 plans to answer the main question at hand for customers — “Can I trust you to look after my hair?”

To assure clients that they are in good hands, the new platform allows textured hair stylists to build profiles for customers to view before booking appointments. Stylist profiles give clients a rundown of their qualifications, years of experience, specialties, and location. Customers searching for a textured hair expert can even read through reviews, one of the perks Buffong says will allow them to “make a well-informed decision before they book.”

Buffong embarked on her journey to make hassle-free textured hair connections after transitioning from relaxed to natural hair in 2018. According to her website, Mane Hook-Up was her effort to solve what she believes is an “ongoing problem” in the textured hair community. Her goal with the platform was to ensure the textured hair community was no longer overlooked and neglected in the beauty space. “We’ve worked hard to create a platform that makes those textured hair connections easier,” Buffong states.

Presently, Mane Hook-Up serves clients and stylists in London and New York City. However, Buffong plans to expand the platform to the textured hair community across the U.S. For now, non-local hair enthusiasts can stay educated and keep up with interviews from hair experts on the Mane Hook-Up YouTube channel.

Celebrate the launch of Mane Hook-Up 2.0 as the platform gives back to the community through its launch competition. The competition is for hair stylists who serve clients with textured hair. Stylists who book clients within the first month will be entered to win a prize. One winner in New York and one in London will be rewarded with a spa day.

Mane Hook-Up 2.0 launched on Oct. 21.

