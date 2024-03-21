Marcus Smart Gets Thrown Out Of NBA Game He Wasn’t Playing In

On March 19, NBA player Marcus Smart was ejected from a game he wasn’t even suited up to play in. He was wearing street clothes at the time.

According to CBS Sports, the Grizzlies player, who has been out since January because of an injury to his hand, a torn thumb tendon, was thrown out of the game for arguing with officials on the basketball court. A feat that may be rare but it took place at the Grizzlies home court at Golden 1 Center.

The incident occurred during overtime, with the Sacramento Kings leading by a score of 109-107 with three minutes left. Smart’s teammate, Desmond Bane, went to the basket to try to score, but although there was contact, no call was made. As the game got closer to ending and less than two minutes after that non-call, with the Kings extending the lead by a 115-107 score, the Grizzlies called a timeout, and Smart was not happy with the officials. He went to argue with them, and for doing so, he was ejected from the game.

A video clip posted to X shows the aftermath of him getting thrown out.

Marcus Smart was ejected while in street clothes lmao pic.twitter.com/1XSNM2VpAQ — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) March 19, 2024

The Grizzlies battled back from being down by 12 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game, forcing the two teams to play overtime. The Kings (39-28) outscored the Grizzlies 16-6 in the overtime period to send the Grizzlies back to the locker room with a 121-111 loss.

The Memphis team continues to struggle without Smart and their top player, Ja Morant, who is out for the season after returning from a 25-game suspension earlier this season. The team fell to a record of 23-46 and played the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, March 20, losing that game 137 – 116.