Mariah Carey Celebrates Being the 33rd Woman Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey took some time to toot her own horn while accepting her long-awaited induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last week.

The decorated songstress donned a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown for the special occasion paired with diamond jewels and a long Y knot necklace by Bulgari, Yahoo reports. Carey smiled from ear to ear while explaining why it shouldn’t have taken the Grammy Award-winner this long to receive the accolade.

“I constantly have to remind people I’m a songwriter,” Carey said during her speech.

“They’re all into the ‘diva’ thing. It’s like ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a diva, wow, a diva.’”

The Butterfly singer gave a special shoutout to her producer and longtime friend Jermaine Dupri for having been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame before she did.

“I remember I inducted Jermaine Dupri like, I don’t know, before COVID-19, like three years ago. And I was like ‘Jermaine, you know what, I’m really pissed at you that you were getting inducted before me,’ like that’s a whole other story,” Carey jokingly said. “Hopefully, someone will post that clip. JD, I’m not mad at you.”

During the speech, Carey touched on her “dysfunctional childhood” and how she would write songs to cope with her troubled at-home life. She ended her speech with a message her father used to tell her.

“Out of the 439 total inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, only 32 have been women up until this moment,” Carey said. “Now it’s 33. As my father once told me, ‘You did good, kid.’”

Carey’s induction was accompanied by a medley of her songs performed by Yolanda Adams, Wayna Morris, and the talented 13-year-old YouTube star Liamani Segura, Variety reports. Mariah’s success in music has garnered her 18 No.1hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, four Grammys, and over 100 other awards and accolades.