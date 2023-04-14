Mariah Carey ‘Honored’ to Have ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Inducted Into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry

Mariah Carey’s reign as Christmas Queen was further solidified after her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit was inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

On Wednesday, the decorated singer/songwriter took to social media to share the big news with her fans.

“I’m honored beyond belief!” she wrote on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

“I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song! Thank you so much Ms. Hayden and the @librarycongress.”

“This is major and this is so gratifying to me as an artist, as a songwriter, of course,” Carey said during an interview with the Library of Congress Chief Communications Officer Roswell Encina.

“You know, you can’t, like, come up with this. I wasn’t sitting there writing lyrics like, ‘I’m going to be in all these places and my song’s gonna mean something to people every Christmas.’

“I had no idea, I just wrote from my heart what I wanted,” Carey added. “So thank you for including me in this incredible company and the whole situation, thank you.”

Billboard reports that only 25 songs that are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and are at least 10 years old are inducted by the National Recording Preservation Board each year. Other songs that made this year’s list include Madonna’s Like a Virgin, Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” the Super Mario Bros. theme song, John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Queen Latifah’s “All Hail the Queen,” and more.

Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” stands as her best-selling single in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany, with over 16 million copies sold. In 2019, Carey earned over $60 million from the Christmas anthem, as noted by Time Magazine.

Every year, the “Emotions” singer makes a big statement to help bring in the holiday season and begin the start of her musical domination with her globally chart-topping Christmas hit.