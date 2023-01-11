Mariah Carey Seeks ‘Primary Custody’ of Nick Cannon’s First Set of Twins

After celebrating the birth of his twelfth child, Nick Cannon may find his family time stretched thin, especially with his busy career.

This may be the reason his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, is seeking primary custody of Cannon’s first two children.

According to Radar Online, the R&B diva wants to have primary custody of the twins, Moroccan and Monroe, that she shares with the Wild ‘n Out creator. The additional children that Cannon has fathered over the past several years are allegedly factoring into Carey’s decision to seek a different arrangement.

“Mariah Carey is eager to gain ‘primary custody’ of her twins shared with ex Nick Cannon, according to insiders close to the songstress.”

A source close to the Vision of Love songbird stated that the two have had an amicable joint custody agreement since they divorced in 2014. Carey has decided, going forward, that she is going to petition for primary custody of the children.

“The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn’t see much of them,” the source revealed, but also said Cannon is a doting father and makes efforts to see Moroccan and Monroe as much as possible.

The source also revealed that Carey isn’t trying to punish the entertainer, “But she wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

This latest action comes weeks after several sources indicated that Carey made the request to the All That alum that he “carve out” more time to spend with their two children.