Mariah Carey's Sephora Holiday Ad Faces Backlash Over Alleged 'Anti-Worker' Message The singer's annual Christmas kickoff faced criticism after partnering with Sephora, with fans accusing the ad of mocking real-world labor issues.







Mariah Carey’s beloved “It’s Time” tradition — the annual declaration that the holiday season has arrived — struck a sour note this year. The pop icon’s November 1 announcement, long a festive staple for fans, has sparked debate after doubling as a promotional spot for Sephora.

In the ad, Carey appears in a flowing white gown with angel wings, cheerfully declaring, “Halloween slayed! But now, it’s ti…,” before stopping short when she discovers her Sephora products have gone missing. Moments later, comedian Billy Eichner, dressed as an elf, is revealed as the culprit.

THAT was the ad that Sephora and Mariah Carey decided to go with?? In THIS climate??? pic.twitter.com/kRw3zI3P3z — Asst to the Regional Manager (@MaeLiing) November 3, 2025

“Busted! Bad news, Mariah Carey: the elves are striking this year,” Eichner quips. “Elf revenge for putting us through holiday hell! Santa’s helper quit. I’m pawning all this so I can afford elf therapy.” Carey snaps back, “That’s my blush, elf boy!” to which Eichner fires, “Your lipstick? I’m taking it. Christmas is cancelled. No bells, no cheer, no glam. Bye, sweetie.”

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer quickly restores the holiday spirit, responding, “You can’t cancel Christmas,” before launching into her iconic “It’s tiiiiiime!” — instantly freezing Eichner’s elf into a snowman. Carey then appears in a Santa-style outfit, riding a sleigh and dropping a Sephora bag into a chimney.

Still no apology from Sephora or Mariah Carey for that holiday commercial? Tone deaf as heck. — christine, esq. (@ChristineEmilyy) November 5, 2025

While some fans praised the collaboration as lighthearted fun and “iconic,” others found it tone-deaf, calling it “disturbingly out of touch” given the current economic and labor climate. “Time to boycott the folks at Sephora who thought it was funny to make fun of real struggles people are facing nationally right now,” one critic commented on Carey’s Instagram post.

Another added, “Tone deaf diva reminds the hungry what the oligarchs will be doing this year.”

Beauty influencer Jasmine Hinton also weighed in on TikTok, noting that Carey’s biggest hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has long been interpreted as a rejection of materialism. “She’s singing about wanting to spend time with people you love, not focusing on material possessions,” Hinton said. “Yet somehow, this ad does the exact opposite… it’s a dig at consumers for boycotting all these corporations.”

Hinton further suggested the video plays into broader class tensions. “It’s really just ragebait,” she said. “Having Mariah Carey dress up as an angel and then having the elf be ‘the thief’ — this is a class war, and it’s right in front of us.”

Another TikTok user @njml5 weighed in on the video. “The commercial is corny, period. But they are definitely mocking the people, working-class people, who have decided, ‘You know what? I’m not fueling this economy. I’m not spending all this money on Black Friday. I’m not spending all this money on Christmas fueling the economy when the economy is not fueling us,’” she said in the video.

Carey has posted her “It’s Time! videos annually since 2019.

