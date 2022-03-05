Marian Lee To Replace Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John

A vet at holding senior executive roles in marketing after her time at Uber and Apple, Bozoma Saint John found her way as chief marketing officer (CMO) of Netflix in 2020. The streaming giant is making a change however, after finding its new CMO in Marian Lee, another well-versed marketer.

There’s no hard feelings however, after the 20-year expert Saint John will be stepping down from her role. The split is said to be mutual and amicable.

“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy, and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” said Saint John in a statement, according to Variety. “It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.”

Lee joined Netflix as vice president of marketing in the U.S. and Canada in July 2021. Prior to her role at the streaming service, Lee’s experience spans from Spotify, Condé Nast, Vogue, to J.Crew.

“Marian is a strategic marketer with deep experience not just in entertainment but also more broadly having worked in fashion and media brands,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “When she joined Netflix last year, she had an immediate impact on the marketing team and has demonstrated that she’s an exceptional leader who understands how to drive conversations around brands and popular culture.”

The change comes as there is mounting competition between streaming services, after many other platforms are giving the streaming pioneer a run for its money, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Netflix is an incredible brand with the best content and creative teams in the world,” Lee said. “I am confident our most exciting work is ahead of us and I am honored to lead this best-in-class global marketing team into the future, and continue to connect our incredible series and films with audiences around the globe.”