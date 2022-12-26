M. Gill & Associates CEO Honored as One of South Florida’s Most Influential Black Women in Business

Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc., is ending the year on a high note after being named as one of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women In Business and Industry of 2022 by M•I•A MEDIA GROUP LLC., publisher of Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida.

“Being named as one of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women In Business and Industry of 2022 is a tremendous honor,” said Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc. “I’m thrilled and humbled to be recognized alongside so many successful, inspiring women in business.”

Over 30 years ago, Marie R. Gill founded M. Gill & Associates with a mission to help businesses to succeed, according to a press release. She wears many hats and in addition to serving as the CEO of her own firm, she is also the Executive Director of the MBDA Export Center – Florida, where she continues to exceed expectations. A consummate professional, Marie Gill is the first woman, the first Black, and the first of Caribbean descent to have won the U.S. Department of Commerce contract to operate the MBDA Business Center in 2001.

About M. Gill & Associates, Inc.

M. Gill operates the Florida MBDA Export Center, the Miami MBDA Business Center, and a newly awarded MBDA Infrastructure Center. All MBDA Programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA). All MBDA-funded programs provide technical assistance services, free of cost, to assist minority businesses to build scale and capacity, increase revenues and investments, create and retain jobs, and expand into new and global markets. M. Gill also provides management and economic development services to U.S. and International corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions.

M. Gill also manages the City of Miami’s Small Business Center, providing specialized services free of cost to businesses within the City of Miami in exchange for the City’s Cost Share Strategic Partnership on the MBDA Programs.

For more information on M. Gill & Associates and its specialized programs and services, please call 305-576-7888; email admin@miamimbdacenter.com or marie@mgillonline.com or visit www.mgillonline.com or www.mbdaexport.com or www.mgillonline.com.