News by Mitti Hicks Marilyn Mosby’s New Job Request Denied By Federal Judge, Home Confinement Continues Marilyn Mosby, the former state’s attorney for Baltimore City, asked a federal judge to replace her home detention with a nightly curfew.







A federal judge has denied Marilyn Mosby’s request for a daily curfew rather than home confinement.

Marilyn Mosby is the former state’s attorney for Baltimore City. Her attorneys filed a motion in court Friday to replace her home confinement with a nightly curfew. Attorneys said it would allow her to fulfill her job duties with a new role that requires her to travel more throughout Maryland.

The federal public defenders representing Marilyn Mosby sought a 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. curfew, including weekends. Her attorneys wrote that being unable to travel freely would hinder her ability to do her job effectively.

Mosby was convicted of two counts of perjury and for making a false mortgage application. A federal judge sentenced her to 12 months of home confinement that’s tracked with 24-hour electric monitoring.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mosby secured a job as director of global strategic planning for a California-based company known for acquiring and running mental health, substance abuse, and traditional housing facilities.

Mosby’s Attorneys Argues Curfew Would Allow Her To Support Family

Her attorneys stated that a curfew is essential for Mosby to work the 30 hours required under her supervised release. They also say it would allow her to pay bills and support her family after the reported “financial devastation she has faced since her prosecution.”

However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Probation Office for the District of Maryland opposed Mosby’s request, citing a lack of available information about the new position. The federal judge agreed.

“Because the Defendant’s job description indicates that her position involves collaboration with finance and operations teams to develop and manage budgets and drive strategic partnerships with state, local, and communal stakeholders, which requires routine travel. The Court understands that, to date, the Defendant has not provided the requested information to the United States Probation Office,” WMAR reports Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby wrote in her ruling.

The condition of Mosby’s probation requires her to provide a schedule outside of her home at least a week in advance. Probation officers also need to know the nature of the activity, its purpose, and the full address.

