News by Sharelle B. McNair Marilyn Mosby Free From Home Detention After Federal Perjury Charges Mosby garnered support from the NAACP, National Council of Negro Women and the National Urban League who felt she was targeted.







Former Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby is breathing fresh air once again after ending her federal home detention bid following a perjury conviction, WMAR 2 Baltimore reports.

Mosby’s bid ended June 20, completing one year of home-based incarceration after being convicted on two federal counts of perjury and one count of making a false statement on a home loan application. In a motion dated June 16, Mosby will avoid two additional years of home detention. “United States Probation has advised undersigned counsel that it also plans to file a motion for early termination of Ms. Mosby’s supervised release upon the completion of her detention condition on June 20, 2025,” the motion read.

Legal issues for the former state attorney started in November 2023 after being charged and found guilty of lying about finances surrounding early withdrawals from retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2024, she was found guilty again of fraudulently claiming that $5,000 was a gift from her now-ex-husband when it was actually hers, while closing on a Florida condo.

While many people side-eyed the former prosecutor’s legal woes after climbing to notoriety following the Freddie Gray case, Mosby garnered support from the NAACP, National Council of Negro Women, and the National Urban League who felt she was targeted. In a five-page letter to former President Joe Biden, the civil rights organizations outlined their concerns about Mosby being unfairly targeted and unjustly convicted: “The only thing Marilyn Mosby is guilty of is the desire to provide her family with a better life,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said at the time.

However, it looks like luck is on her side following her dismissal. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby granted Mosby’s motions to have her passport returned and waived a $1,447 location monitoring fee after she described the charge as “hefty” amid financial distress. “Although Ms. Mosby is currently employed, she has been financially devastated over the course of her prosecution in this case, which started 3 ½ years ago,” Mosby’s legal team wrote to Griggsby.

“During this lengthy period of time, her savings were depleted due to legal fees, long periods of unemployment, and credit card debt—so much that she became indigent and required the services of the Office of the Federal Public Defender.”

On social media, news of her release was seemingly met with praise by supporters who continue to join her in maintaining her innocence. One supporter on X accused her former husband of setting her up. “She should never have been prosecuted when her husband set her up! Funny how he lied and she did the time and that n**** sitting pretty as City Council President!” @rosempearl2 wrote.

She should never have been prosecuted her husband set her up! Funny how he lied and she did the time and that nigga sitting pretty as City Council President! https://t.co/gugQ2S8BSk — Rose No fucking DM'S (@RoseMPearl2) June 24, 2025

@f2matts gave her some grace with claims that COVID was a time where everyone was looking for a come-up. “Marilyn Mosby has endured enough for her crimes, and I hope she returns to working in office with a new perspective. COVID was a wild time, and EVERYONE was looking for a come up, or an advantage in that time of uncertainty,” the X user wrote.