Marjy Marj Releases New Book – Conversations About Race

From xenophobia to colorism, and racial inequities, Marjy Marj’s Conversations About Race touches on ways to broaden our lens, unify as a community, support each other through mentorship, embrace our differences, and encourage a sense of belonging.

With contributions from 27 guests who have appeared on the Humanity Chats podcast over a three-year period, the book is an introductory yet meaningful, civil, and non-political conversation about our humanity.

A bestseller and a number one new release in the General Sociology of Race category, Conversations About Race has received several five-star reviews from readers.

According to Doubleday Author – Michel Stone, “the theme of this book is our shared humanity.”

Michel states – “Marjy Marj seeks to illuminate the ties that bind us regardless of the many differences among us. She aims to find those common denominators and use them as building blocks toward empathy and understanding, with an eye toward expanding people’s lenses.”

College Librarian Susan Myers finds the book to be a thoughtful conversation starter which helped her to start seeing what other people have experienced in their lives.

Featured Conversations About Race contributors include Business Leader – Lucy Quist , former School District Superintendent – Dr. Russell Booker, Maine Councilman Pious Ali, former Congressman – Trey Gowdy, Director of Composition and Professor of 19th Century British Literature – Dr. Esther Godfrey, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Leader – Dr. Nika White, South Carolina Centro Latino Director and Professor of Modern Languages – Dr. Araceli Hernandez-Laroche, Former Clerk of Court – Hope Blackley, Author – Michel Stone, Wofford College’s Inaugural Dean of Diversity and Inclusion and Associate Professor of Spanish Studies – Dr. Begona Caballero-Garcia, Brothers Restoring Urban Hope Founder – Victor Durrah, Social Justice Attorney – Elsie Dickson, and Chief Operating Officer of the Spartanburg County Foundation- Mary Thomas.

Marjy Marj is a Ghanaian-American business and community leader. She is the host of the globally ranked Humanity Chats podcast where guests talk about everyday issues that impact humans. In addition to Conversations About Race, she is the author of the following books:

The Shimmigrant – A poignant yet optimistic story about the plight of a young immigrant.

Same Elephants – An enlightening, introspective, heartwarming novel about four friends from diverse backgrounds.

Sasha Goes to America – A story about a 12-year-old girl’s perseverance as a housemaid in Ghana and eventual immigration to America.

Sasha Perseveres in America – About 13-year-old Sasha Badu's perseverance as a young black immigrant in America.

Sasha Dreams Big – A story about a young girl's determination to thrive.

The Spelling King – About a young boy is motivated to read and spell.

To learn more about the contributors and the book, you may purchase Conversations About Race at your local bookstore, or anywhere books are sold.

A portion of the proceeds from the book will be benefiting 26 nonprofit organizations working for the good of humanity.