Mark Cuban Explains Deleting Pro Kamala Harris Material From Social Media

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban addressed the reasoning behind deleted tweets in support of Vice President Kamala Harris while claiming a break from politics following Donald Trump’s presidential win.

Popular X account Libs of TikTok pressed Cuban about why he was deleting specific posts after users caught wind.

“I’ve always gone back and deleted tweets. For years. Same with the 2020 election. 2016 election. Same with other stuff. You can use the Wayback machine if you really want to see them,” Cuban replied.

Thank for clarifying. Was this one of your deleted tweets? Why delete it? pic.twitter.com/x18bc6fjVO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2024

The account didn’t stop there, questioning why the billionaire about a tweet in which someone accused him of receiving payments from the Harris-Walz campaign, which he denied. However, Cuban did admit to them buying him lunch—twice.

The Shark Tank star was heavy on the Harris train during her presidential bid, calling Trump out for his anti-women rhetoric and lack of presidential capabilities.

While appearing on ABC’s The View, Cuban said Trump is “never seen around strong, intelligent women ever.” He later backtracked after President Joe Biden received backlash for seemingly calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

Cuban’s tone changed after the shocking results of the 2024 election. After Trump won, the businessman jumped on social media to congratulate him, saying he won “fair and square,” as well as X and Tesla owner Elon Musk, a staunch Trump ally.

According to Newsweek, on the social media platform Bluesky, Cuban claimed he is taking a break from the now GOP-crowded space. “Just an FYI. Don’t expect any politics or speculation about what might happen for a while. I’m sure there will be plenty to comment on when the time comes,” the billionaire said.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey originally created the app, which is a rival to X. Although he congratulated Musk, Cuban took a little dig at the fellow billionaire.

“Hello, Less Hateful World,” he wrote in response to criticism of X becoming a more right-wing platform under Musk’s ownership.

