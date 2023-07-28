Marla Gibbs Says ‘It’s Never Too Late’ To Tell Your Story, Releasing Memoir At Age 92

Marla Gibbs is 92 years young and finally ready to share her life story in her official memoir “It’s Never Too Late.”

The Emmy-nominated actress inked a deal with Amistad, an extension of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to telling Black stories, and has a memoir slated for fall 2024, AP News reports. Gibbs, known for roles in hit sitcoms “The Jeffersons” and “227,” will reflect on her life dating back to her upbringing in the South Side of Chicago to becoming a Hollywood star.

“My hope is that my memoir will serve as an inspiration to those that continue to show me love and support,” she said in a statement released Wednesday, July 26.

“I believe no matter the challenges one faces, it is never too late to turn your life around or make a difference.”

“I am grateful and I am ready to reveal the challenges I overcame as a way of service to those who wish to transform their tests into testimonies,” she continued.

With over 100 acting credits under her belt dating back to the late 1960s, Gibbs most certainly has a story to tell. She got her start in Hollywood after relocating to Los Angeles by way of a receptionist job with United Airlines, according to History Makers.

While in LA, Gibbs took acting classes at the Mafundi Institute and the Watts Writers’ Workshop before landing theatrical roles at the Zodiac Theater and small roles in “made for TV” movies. In 1973, Gibbs scored a major supporting role in the 1973 movie “Sweet Jesus, Preacher Man.”

Her other notable credits include films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” Gibbs most recently appeared in recurring roles on shows “Grey’s Anatomy” and “History of the World: Part II” where she starred alongside Wanda Sykes in a sketch about Shirley Chisholm.

RELATED CONTENT: Marla Gibbs Receives Her Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame, Almost Faints In the California Heat