Marley Brothers To Celebrate Bob Marley In 2024 ‘Legacy Tour’

The Marley brothers are coming together for a North American tour that will honor the legacy of their late father, Bob Marley.

On Monday, April 15, five of Marley’s sons announced the “The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour,” the family’s first joint tour in nearly 20 years, Billboard reports. Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani, and Damian will unite on stage for the first time since 2007 to perform a string of their individual hits combined with classics from Bob Marley’s timeless catalog.

The Live Nation-promoted tour includes 22 dates across North America, beginning September 5 at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park in Vancouver before hitting Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Cincinnati and more. The last show is scheduled for October 5 at Miami’s FPL Solar Amphitheatre.

The tour announcement comes ahead of extended showings of the Bob Marley: One Love biopic beginning April 20 and one month before the 40th anniversary of Marley’s 1984 greatest-hits compilation, Legend. The biopic was a box office smash, making $146 million in profit, one of the top-earning musical biopics in the nation’s history.

Tickets for the tour dropped April 16, including a Citi presale option at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday (April 18) at 10 p.m. General tickets go on sale Friday (April 19) at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out all dates for “The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour” below:

Sept. 5 — Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

Sept 6 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 8 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 11 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 15 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 19 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 22 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sept. 26 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 29 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 30 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Oct. 2 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Oct. 3 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

Oct. 5 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre

