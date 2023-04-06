Marques Houston Accused of ‘Grooming’ His Wife Who’s 20 Years Younger Than Him

Singer Marques Houston is under fire on social media after explaining why he decided to marry his wife when she was 19 and he was 39.

The “Naked” singer appeared on an episode of TVOne’s Uncensored where he opened up about his marriage to Miya Dickey. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and have received constant criticism over their 20-year age gap.

In a promotional clip ahead of the episode’s release, the former Immature singer explained how “different” his relationship is with his wife, whom he met when she was just 17, but claimed to have not formed a “connection” until she turned 18.

“Me and my wife’s situation is a little different. How we met through mutual friends and everything like that,” Houston explained. “When I met my wife, she was 17. So, no [real] conversation…no [real] connection until…you know…she was of age.”

He went on to address the backlash he received for marrying someone so much younger.

“People don’t understand it and I got a lot of backlash for marrying someone that was 19,” he admitted before explaining what drew him to the teen.

“When we did finally start to talk I was like, ‘This woman is like me’ and when I would talk to her she’d just…For one…we had a spiritual connection and I feel like that’s the most important thing. We both love God. We both love Jehovah and that was key,” he said.

“Being able to start being around her and talking to her we connected through music,” Houston added. “Her spirit, her kindness, her heart reminds me a lot of my mom. You know we connected on so many different levels.”

But after the clip made its rounds on social media, the bashing only continued. Many criticized Houston for seemingly trying to reference God and his mom as a way to justify marrying a teenager.

“Anytime a ni**a get caught being weird they bring up god an spirituality,” one Twitter user quipped.

Anytime a nigga get caught being weird they bring up god an spirituality pic.twitter.com/Gik0EJC9TE — Sizzle hate account 💙 (@TYainteasy) April 5, 2023

“So let me this straight… god is the reason why you like messing with teenagers???” they added.

“How she like you and she was 17??? WTF that mean??” one person asked.

One person highlighted four takeaways they got from Houston’s reveal.

“1. You’re 41 & you have mutual friends with someone who’s 17? 2. In just 2 years she became a “woman” you connected with? 3. You waited until legal age to be ‘around her?’ Where were you the whole time? 4. A 19 year old GIRL reminded you of your mother and that was attractive?” they wrote.

“they not ready for the child groomer conversation,” one person wrote in response. “it’s a lot of em out here at large today not just MH.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miya Houston (@iammiyahouston)

Meanwhile, Houston and Dickey are still going strong. They welcomed their daughter in December 2021 and his wife enjoys sharing highlights of their family on social media.