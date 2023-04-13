Marques Houston Reignites Backlash After Saying His Young Wife ‘Keeps Me Young & Fresh’

Marques Houston is seemingly unbothered by all the criticism surrounding the 19-year age gap he shares with his wife, Miya Dickey.

The “Naked” singer, 41, recently hit the red carpet for the Tubi thriller No Way Out and brought his 22-year-old wife along.

“Me and my wife @iammiyahouston on the red carpet last night for the #NoWayOut Screening!” he captioned an Instagram post.

While there, Houston was asked to “set the record straight” regarding how he met his wife, whom he married in 2020 when she was just 19 years old.

“She was 19 when we got married,” Houston said, in a clip captured by No Jumper. “She was 18 when we started dating.”

“A lot of misconception out there about, a lot of people tried to twist her age online and make it seem like she was born a year earlier when she wasn’t,” he continued.

“She’s 22 going on 23 and you know she keeps me young and fresh,” he quipped.

“We have a love that people don’t really understand. And I don’t really care to explain it. It is what it is.”

But his response only reignited the backlash the “Clubbin” singer has received since his appearance on TV One’s “Uncensored,” where he first opened up about his and his wife’s nearly 20-year age gap.

“Me and my wife’s situation is a little different. How we met through mutual friends and everything like that,” Houston said on the show. “When I met my wife, she was 17. So, we had no real conversation, no real connection until, you know, she was of age.”

His latest comments about his marriage have more people accusing the former Immature member of “grooming” his much younger wife.

“Aye man you don’t gotta explain grooming her. We already know what’s up,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Bro pushing 40 how you fall in love with a teenager,” added someone else.