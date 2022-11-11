Black-ish Star Marsai Martin Steps Into Metaverse in Style, Announces New Digital Fashion Collection

November is looking like a rewarding month for this young celebrity.

Black-ish star Marsai Martin has launched her first-ever digital fashion collection, sharing the news Thursday in a post across her social media platforms.

In a slideshow of photos on Instagram, Martin’s avatar was decked out in one of her designs which appeared to have angel wings coming out of the back of a jacket that covered a white crop top paired with matching pants. The words “SPREAD YOUR WINGS” were written on the bottom side of one pant leg.

“I designed this collection with my little boss girl genie to encourage you to spread your wings and empower you even beyond the physical world,” Martin captioned the post.

To top off the outfit, Martin’s avatar sported winged high-top sneakers and a pair of matching sunglasses with wing-like frames.

Last year, the young actress launched her avatar on the Genies Studio App, a digital studio where users can make their own avatars, customize their dream outfits, and share with friends. Martin teased fans on her Facebook page in a caption that more digital goods would be coming soon.

“Here, you’ll be spreading your own wings and learning how to fly,” Martin said on the collection‘s page.

“I designed this collection to put you on the edge of opportunity and give you the confidence to dive off, knowing there’s no way your wings will let you hit the ground.”

She continued, “With these pieces, you’ll learn how to feel confident in your own skin, take hold of your own personal power, and manifest the life of your dreams. Can’t wait to see how you style these! Much love.”

After showing off her avatar’s outfit from multiple angles, Martin encouraged followers to head to the app to customize the pieces from her digital collection.

“It’s free,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans were also graced with other ventures including her appearance in Rihanna‘s famous Savage x Fenty Show Volume 4 that premiered on Nov. 9, and a trailer for her role in the movie Fantasy Football that is set to premiere Nov. 25 on Paramount Plus.