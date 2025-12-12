Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former NFL Players Marshawn Lynch, Michael Robinson Partner With AI Sports Betting Platform, Pine Sports 'This tech is real. Fans want quick, smart answers. They want to know what matters before the game starts. That’s what Pine delivers,' said Robinson







Former NFL players Marshawn Lynch and Michael Robinson, who co-host the Get Got Podcast, have announced a partnership with Pine Sports. This platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) for sports bettors and fantasy players.

According to AfroTech, the partnership makes Pine Sports the official AI partner of Lynch and Robinson’s podcast, with Pine Sports featured across the show’s segments and conversations, including its live events.

Pine Sports launched in 2020 and has been growing its community of bettors and fantasy players by using artificial intelligence to enhance the platform. Pine has a proprietary large language model, Jaxon, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Rather than being used as a general-purpose tool like ChatGPT, the functionality was designed specifically for sports betting and fantasy.

Jaxon was beta-launched last year and is trained specifically on Pine’s sports data and live markets, blending data, sportsbook integrations, and advanced analytics to deliver the information needed within seconds.

“This is dope, it’s taken me a minute to fully grasp all that AI can do and be, but this right here… is a no-brainer,” Marshawn Lynch said in a written statement. “I see what Pine’s doing with Jaxon, and I’m with it. Why wouldn’t you use something that helps you play smarter, ya’ know what I mean?”

Robinson had praise for the partnership and said, “This tech is real. Fans want quick, smart answers. They want to know what matters before the game starts. That’s what Pine delivers.”

Other individuals in the investor group include basketball coach Kevin O’Neill and former NFL players Ryan Leaf, Jonathan Stewart, and Tre Boston.

“Jaxon is for sports fans who want an edge without getting buried in spreadsheets,” said Pine Sports CEO Ryan Murphy. “Marshawn and Mike bring authenticity, reach, and most importantly, a connection to the everyday fan who deserves the smartest tools.”

The “Get Got Podcast” is released every Thursday on all major podcast platforms.

RELATED CONTENT: NBA Player Terry Rozier Being Investigated In Illegal Gambling Scheme