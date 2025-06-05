News by Kandiss Edwards A 66-Year-Old Comic Book About Dr. King Is Still Being Used To Teach Non-Violence The text remains as relevant in 2025







A comic book about Martin Luther King, released in 1958, is still a resource for teaching non-violence.

Martin Luther King and the Montgomery Story, written by Alfred Hassler, tells the story of the Civil Rights movement’s non-violent resistance and its charismatic leader. The text remains as relevant in 2025 as it did in 1958, the Associated Press reported.

Ariel Gold, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation’s (FOR) US branch, of which Hassler is a member, spoke about the relevance of the comic in today’s society.

“We are a pacifist organization, and we believe deeply in the transformative power of non-violence,” Gold said

“And where this comic really fits into that is that we know that non-violence is more than a catchphrase, and it’s really something that comes out of a deep philosophy of love and an intensive strategy for political change.”

The comic gained immediate success upon its announcement. The 16-page offering was preordered by the NAACP and many other groups for 10 cents per copy.

Martin Luther King and the Montgomery story : how 50,000 Negroes found a new way to end racial discrimination … In comic book form, complete work digitized: https://t.co/DS3JJkWDUb pic.twitter.com/HM0cDib08a — Beinecke Library (@BeineckeLibrary) January 15, 2023

Dr. King’s message of peace and non-violence reverberated throughout America through comic art in 1958. Eventually, Martin Luther King and the Story of Montgomery would see international acceptance. The text has been utilized in anti-apartheid activism in South Africa, Arab Spring uprisings, and Latin American ecclesial base communities.

Even Dr. King praised the comic, stating in a letter published in FOR’s Fellowship magazine, “You have done a marvelous job of grasping the underlying truth and philosophy of the movement.”

Today, the comic is available in six languages, including English and Arabic, and is a staple in peace and justice studies classes. Future versions in additional languages are planned, ensuring its message of King, the boycott, and non-violence continues to reach new generations.

