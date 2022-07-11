Martin Lawrence’s Daughter, Who’s Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son, Catches Bouquet At Bria Murphy’s Wedding

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence might be in-laws sooner than they think. Jasmin Lawrence, who’s dating Eric Murphy, caught the bouquet at Bria Murphy‘s wedding in Beverly Hills, California, over the weekend.

Jasmin was Eric’s date to his sister Bria Murphy’s wedding to actor Michael Xavier, People reports. During the bouquet toss at the reception, Jasmin ended up catching the floral arrangement, which traditionally means she’s next in line to tie the knot.

Jasmin, 26, posted a video to her Instagram story, showing that she caught the bouquet Bria, 32, tossed out to all the unwed ladies in attendance. Eric, 33, celebrated his girlfriend catching the bouquet in a separate post.

“I am overwhelmed with joy celebrating my sister Bria, and her husband Michael’s wedding,” he captioned a photo of himself, Jasmin, and the newlyweds.

“I am so extremely happy for you both!”

“Yesterday was such a beautiful day!!” he added.

“Special shout out to Jas for catching the bouquet 💐👀😉❤️.”

Eric’s playful emojis seemingly hint at his openness to elope with Jasmin. The pair have been going strong since going public in June 2021.

At the time, Eric confirmed the romance by posting a selfie with Jasmin expressing how he is “head over heels” in love with the fellow celebrity offspring.

Last month, Martin Lawrence appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he spoke about his daughter dating Murphy’s son and joked that his child would birth “a comedy super baby” if their kids were to welcome a child together.

Lawrence also joked that he would make Murphy pay for the wedding. The two veteran comedians have been longtime friends who shared the screen in films like Life and Boomerang.

But when it comes to their kids dating, Lawrence says he and Murphy try not to talk about it.