Man Arrested For Vandalizing Dr. Martin Luther King Center In Atlanta, Breaks ‘Eternal Flame’ Site

Several parts of Dr. Martin Luther King’s historic burial site in Atlanta have been vandalized.

The monument, holding the tomb of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, has been a mainstay in the Atlanta neighborhood where the famed civil rights leader grew up. However, a 26-year-old Black man named Brent Jones recently trespassed and allegedly damaged the property. Police swiftly arrested Jones for reportedly vandalizing the historic site.

According to WSB-TV, police say Jones urinated in the pools of water surrounding the tombs while stomping and breaking the Eternal Flame. Jones now holds charges of public indecency, trespassing, criminal damage, and obstruction.

The King Center, formally known as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, has provided educational programming, tours, and events for visitors across the world. As the host site for Dr. King’s life and legacy, the center promotes the late activist’s values of racial justice and equality, while also paying homage to his wife’s efforts for long-lasting change.

The King Center released a statement on the act of vandalism, calling it a “minor incident” that will not thwart its effort to spread King’s message of peace and tolerance.

"The King Center is aware of a minor incident that occurred near the Eternal Flame. While there was minimal damage to the Eternal Flame and the surrounding area, The King Center remains fully open… pic.twitter.com/D0Yeqy2zVc — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) October 11, 2025

“The King Center is aware of a minor incident that occurred near the Eternal Flame,” detailed the center. “While there was minimal damage to the Eternal Flame and the surrounding area, the King Center remains fully open to visitors. The Eternal Flame still burns with love, and we continue to welcome everyone with open arms and gratitude for the incredible support of our beloved community. The dream lives on.”

The King Center has remained open despite the MLK Jr. Historic Park’s closure in the midst of the government shutdown. Although a part of the Park’s offerings, it remains its own non-profit, and thus is still open for visitors to learn more about King’s activism.

As for Jones, he remains in custody at Fulton County Jail.

