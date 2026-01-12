Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Martin University, The Only Black College In Indiana, To Shut Down Over ‘Financial Challenges’ The school's board of trustees decided to permanently shut down over substantial financial issues.







Martin University, Indiana’s only Black college, will close its doors after almost 50 years due to financial issues.

Throughout its decades of service, Martin University had struggled with accreditation issues stemming from its financial challenges. Although it regained its accreditation to continue teaching young Black scholars, the university’s Board of Trustees voted to shut down amid a recommendation from the Higher Learning Commission, as reported by the EDU Ledger.

The school was founded in 1977 by a Black priest, Father Boniface Hardin, to help underserved students across Indianapolis gain access to higher education.

The news outlet reported that the Board initially opted to pause operations but later decided to close permanently due to “insurmountable” financial concerns. “Without an endowment and given today’s political climate around higher education funding, this financial model is simply not sustainable,” the board stated in its public letter announcing the closure.

The “political climate” seems to refer to the Trump administration’s crackdown on higher education funding for institutions with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Trump has threatened to strip schools of all funding if they refuse to comply with these new policies.

Given the school’s mission to help students gain an education regardless of financial status, Martin relied on external sources, such as grants and government funds, to cover student fees and tuition. However, the lack of an endowment to sustain this business model led to ongoing funding issues and a decline in enrollment.

Martin University officials also tried to sustain the school by expanding opportunities for business partnerships, collaborations, and gifts.

Staying true to the school’s original values, administrators have assisted in transitioning students to other institutions, aiming to ensure they remain on track for degree completion. However, the news still sparked polarizing reactions across the Indiana community.

The letter urged public civility, especially toward the Board Chair and Executive Committee. The board also noted that monetary support remains invaluable as it seeks to fulfill outstanding financial commitments.

While Martin University is not technically an HBCU, the predominantly Black institution is the first to shut down since Alabama HBCU Concordia College in 2018. As anti-DEI legislation and accreditation issues impact several HBCUs’ futures, mainly as most rely on government funding to stay afloat, Martin is another indicator of the shifting tides for diverse higher education.

Hardin served as the university’s president for 30 years. He died in 2012.

“The closing of our doors does not erase the impact of this institution, nor the community that built it,” the board said.

