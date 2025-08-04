Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Marva Johnson To Have ‘Open Mind’ With FAMU Community As HBCU President Begins Tenure In her speech, Johnson shared how she sees the FAMU community and its passion for the HBCU's future.







Marva Johnson has officially started her tenure as president of Florida A&M University.

The polarizing leader shared a message of unity with the FAMU community in her first virtual message as president. Johnson spoke about having an “open mind” during the HBCU’s summer commencement ceremony Aug. 1.

She began her speech by recognizing the latest cohort of graduates from FAMU, while calling her presidency a “sacred obligation.” The corporate lobbyist then stated how she had heard the impassioned takes regarding the institution’s future.

“My presidency is not simply a new chapter in leadership. It is a sacred obligation,” began Johnson. “To Rattler Nation, students, faculty, alumni and community stakeholders, I want you to know I see you. I hear you and feel your passion. I’ve listened, I’ve reflected, and I will continue to learn from those who care deeply about this university’s future.”

From there, she spoke about beginning this new position with an “open mind” and “unwavering commitment” to the school’s continued success.

“To lead FAMU is to step into a legacy and to carry forward the charge of ensuring this institution thrives for the years to come,” continued Johnson. “I step into this role with an open mind, a full heart, and an unwavering commitment to protect and extend FAMU’s legacy, while positioning this university to thrive in a changing higher education landscape.”

Johnson’s appointment faced pushback, particularly from the HBCU’s alumni community, over her support from Florida’s GOP leadership. Deeming her the “MAGA” pick, many called out the presidential search for lacking transparency, as well as Johnson’s limited experience in academia. Johnson has never led any college or HBCU before, but has served as chair of the Florida Board of Education.

Despite the controversy, the Florida Board of Governors confirmed Johnson’s appointment on June 18. While not explicitly mentioning the contention surrounding her appointment, Johnson emphasized her commitment to students by becoming a consistent face on campus.

“I will be visible. I will be engaged. My door will be open. You’ll find me on campus, in classrooms, at events, and in the heart of this vibrant community—hearing your hopes, your concerns, and your vision for what FAMU can be,” added Johnson. “And to the graduates: wherever life takes you, carry the flame of FAMU with pride. The world needs your light—and I’m proud to be taking the helm of the university that helped spark it.”

Despite FAMU limiting comments on the post, commenters kept the same energy regarding their initial discontent with Johnson’s appointment. Now, all eyes look upon FAMU and Johnson to see what her presidency holds for the HBCU.

