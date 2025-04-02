News by Kandiss Edwards Pastor Marvin Sapp Talks Death Threats Received From Viral ‘Close The Door’ Video Pastor Marvin Sapp said he had no intentions to coerce churchgoers.







Marvin Sapp sat down with The Breakfast Club on April 1 to address the controversy surrounding the viral clip of him soliciting donations during a church service. The gospel singer clarified the situation, took accountability for his tone, and revealed how his church is handling the fallout.

“People took issue with my tone, and looking at the video, maybe I was a little more assertive than I should have been, and I can apologize for that,” said Sapp, who leads The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas. He maintained that his request for donations was rooted in biblical principles of stewardship and giving, citing 1 Chronicles 29 as his scriptural basis.

Since the video went viral, the “Best of Me” singer said he and his church have received death threats. People have shown up at his church to confront him and his staff. The public response has caused Sapp to increase security measures at his church.

Sapp emphasized that leadership in the church comes with added responsibilities, which is why he encouraged those in leadership positions to contribute at a higher level. He reiterated that his fundraising approach aligns with biblical teachings but remains confident in his role as a spiritual leader.

“I take full responsibility for how people may have perceived what I said, but I also want to make it clear that my intention was never to manipulate or coerce anyone,” he said.

The controversy stems from a service held in 2024 at a national church conference in Baltimore. A clip captured Sapp instructing ushers to close the church doors while he attempted to raise $40,000 for a conference budget. Critics took issue with preventing attendees from leaving, fueling speculation that congregants were locked during the fundraising.

Sapp told The Breakfast Club that the doors were never locked and that his words were misinterpreted.

