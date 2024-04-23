Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang To Be Inducted Into 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, and Kool & the Gang are among the distinguished list of inductees into the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The legendary musicians will be present at the 39th annual induction ceremony taking place at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 19 and streamed live on Disney+, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Joining the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, and iconic rap and funk groups are Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, and Peter Frampton.

Others will be honored and celebrated including Dionne Warwick, who, along with Jimmy Buffet, Norman Whitfield, and MC5, will receive the Musical Excellence Award. Blues and R&B legend Big Mama Thornton will be awarded posthumously with Alexis Korner and John Mayall with the Musical Influence Award, and renowned businesswoman, music and film producer Suzanne de Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

It was Kool & The Gang’s first time being placed on the nomination ballot and enough votes garnered them a coveted spot on the induction list. While Mary J. Blige has been nominated before, she finally reached the induction level.

“Beyond Grateful!!!!!! This is incredible!!! God always has the final say!!!! Thank you to my fans all over the world!!!! Tears of Joy!!!! @rockhall #rockhall2024,” she captioned a celebratory Instagram post.

It’s big news for Blige, who is toying with the idea of retirement ahead of new music. She told People last week that her upcoming release could be her last.

“This is another album, and it’s probably my last studio album.

She quickly took it back, noting how “Everybody says that. I mean, OK. I guess it’s not then.” But Blige reiterated the possibility of her next album being her last.

“Nah, I’ve been doing it for a while. I love it, I enjoy it, and it might be the last studio album. It might be,” she said.

As for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it will be Osbourne’s first time inducted as a solo artist but second induction after his group Black Sabbath was inducted in 2006. Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Lenny Kravitz, Sade, Jane’s Addiction, Oasis, and the late Sinéad O’Connor were also up for nomination but didn’t receive enough votes to make this year’s list of inductees.

