Mary J. Blige Announces First-Ever 'My Life, My Journey' Las Vegas Residency







Mary J. Blige fans are heading to Las Vegas this May and June for the singer’s first-ever residency in Sin City.

The “Be Without You” singer shared the news on Instagram on Jan. 12, a day after turning 55, announcing her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, set for May and July at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

“Vegas, are you ready? I am so excited to announce my first-ever Las Vegas Residency May 1 – 9 & July 10 – 18 at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Get your tickets (Friday at 10 AM PT) ❤️,” she wrote.

The residency celebrates Blige’s illustrious 30-year career, which includes nine Grammy wins, the World Music Awards’ Legend Award for Outstanding Contribution to R&B, ASCAP’s 2007 Voice of Music Award, six BET Awards, including the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, and Billboard’s 2017 Icon of the Year honor after winning nine Billboard Music Awards in a single night in 2006. Performing live in an official Las Vegas residency has long been a bucket-list goal for the singer.

“I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency,” Blige said in a statement. “Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do.”

“It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over–-different cities, states, and countries–-to experience something together,” she added. “My Life, My Story will be just that–– with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!”

Tickets will first be available through a Citi/AAdvantage presale on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin Thursday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Thursday, Jan. 15, at 10 p.m. PT, with the general on-sale starting Friday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

