Mary J. Blige Reunites With Lifetime Movie Network For 3 New Films, The First Starring Tisha Cambell & Mekhi Phifer







Mary J. Blige signed a deal with Lifetime to produce three original films inspired by her music. The first film in the series is Be Happy, named after her hit single from the Grammy-nominated album My Life, released in 1994.

The movie focuses on 50-year-old Val (Tisha Campbell), a wife and stay-at-home mom trying to rediscover herself after her youngest child leaves for college. The new empty-nester struggles to reignite the spark in her marriage.

“A spontaneous escape to New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter, Kayla (Zing Ashford), awakens long-buried dreams and passions and introduces her to Peter Mosley (Mekhi Phifer), a handsome and charismatic photographer who sees her in ways she has forgotten to see herself,” the movie’s synopsis states.

Through her production company, Blue Butterfly Productions, Blige will serve as an executive producer. Other producers include Bruce Miller, Milana Edwards Brooks, Mona Scott-Young, and Angela White. The film will be directed by Gabourey Sidibe, marking the Precious actress’s directorial debut.

Previous movies inspired by Blige’s songs include Real Love, released in June 2023, named after the single from her 1992 debut album, What’s The 411? The film follows college sweethearts Kendra (Ajiona Alexus) and Ben (Da’Vinchi) as they navigate young love. Kendra and Ben’s story continues in Strength of a Woman, named after the singer’s 13th studio album. Two years later, the audience catches up with the couple in Family Affair, named after the singer’s 2001 single, whose lyrics introduced new words such as “hateration” and “dancerie” into the Black American lexicon.

The three films collectively reached more than 6.1 million total viewers, Deadline reported.

The entertainer has had a relationship with Lifetime that spans over a decade. Blige starred as Dr. Betty Shabazz and served as an executive producer for the 2013 film. She also executive-produced The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, released in 2020.

