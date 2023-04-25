Mary J. Blige Will Executive-Produce Lifetime Movies Based On Her Songs ‘Real Love’ and ‘Strength Of A Woman’

Mary J. Blige is getting into her producer bag and is set to executive produce two original Lifetime movies based on her chart-topping songs “Real Love” and “Strength of A Woman.”

The certified “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” is expanding her Hollywood resume in the form of two new original movies inspired by two of her biggest hits. The made-for-TV movies “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman” are set to premiere on back-to-back Saturdays, beginning June 10 at 8p/7c.

Blige will be executive producing the films under her Blue Butterfly production company. Both films star Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinchi as Kendra and Ben, a couple who navigate the highs and lows of young Black love.

Others on the cast include Princess Davis, Austin Anozie, Millan Tesfazgi, Shiraine Haas, Garfield Wilson and Hamza Fouad.

Kendra and Ben’s love story continues in Blige’s “Strength of a Woman” which catches up with the couple 15 years later. Kendra is working as a successful photographer in a failing marriage who battles with the past decisions she made to get the life she thought she wanted.

Meanwhile, Ben unexpectedly comes back into her life, forcing Kendra to find the strength to accept the love he may be offering again or stay in her unhappy marriage. It will take true strength for Kendra to make the life-changing decision.

Blige is no stranger to Lifetime audiences. The Grammy award-winning singer previously executive produced the network’s top-rated original movie of 2020, “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel,” with Queen Latifah and Missy Elliot. That same year, the “No More Drama” singer also starred as Dr. Betty Shabazz in the Lifetime civil rights biopic “Betty & Coretta,” with Angela Bassett.

In support of the two original movies, Lifetime teamed up with Take Back The Night Foundation®, an international event and non-profit organization with the mission of ending all forms of sexual violence, including sexual assault, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking, gender harassment, and relationship violence, and to support survivors in their healing journeys.

