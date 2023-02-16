Mary J. Blige’s Got the 4-1-1 with a New Show Getting Candid with Hollywood A-Listers

Everybody better “make some room,” because Mary J. Blige is leading something big.

The Grammy-winning artist is starting new conversations on her upcoming talk show, The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige, coming to TV screens this year.

According to Entertainment Tonight, an exclusive first-look teaser showed clips of the singer hanging out and having discussions with Hollywood A-listers that included rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Empire star Taraji P. Henson, and City Girls member Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee.

“You all know me as Mary the entertainer, but I can’t wait for you to get to know me as Mary the friend,” Blige shared in the new promo video.

“This is what I always wanted to do with a show that’s about me hanging out with people that I love, respect and admire,” Blige said.

In the teaser, fans got a sneak peek at exclusive interviews featuring the celebrity guests who joined in on conversations led by Blige. The clips showed guests getting candid about their lives, careers, relationships, and more.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, following six Grammy nominations for her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, Blige recently shared her thoughts about her current position in life in an exclusive with People.

“I’ve been working so hard all my life — really, really hard. But I wasn’t able to see the good things until I really got my head together and my life together,” she said.

Last year, Blige announced her debut children’s picture book, Mary Can!, set to be released this March. The book is a testament to Blige’s journey as she proved naysayers wrong who thought her dreams were too big and too far out of reach.

The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige airs on Wednesday, Mar. 1, and Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.