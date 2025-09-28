News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Forgotten Cemetery For Black Boys In Maryland Detention Center Finally Unearthed To Public The cemetery housed boys who were detained at the House of Reformation and Instruction for Colored Children.







Deep in Prince George’s County, Maryland, lies a wooded area that holds a forgotten history.

Rows of cinder blocks guard the area that hosts a cemetery for hundreds of detained Black boys. The boys were detained at the House of Reformation and Instruction for Colored Children, a juvenile detention facility that had a reputation for neglect and abuse.

According to the Washington Post, the Black boys died during the late 19th to early 20th centuries. Until now, these grave sites have gon undetected by the general public.

Presently, Maryland lawmakers are working to reclaim the area and the deceased youth buried there. The politicians, many part of the Legislative Black Caucus, noted the degradation of the cemetery in comparison to the veterans cemetery right next door. They now call for new efforts to revitalize the area and pay respects to its deceased.

“There is no reason to disrespect anyone,” said state Sen. Michael Jackson (D-Prince George’s, Charles, and Calvert), per WTOP. “We have a lot of work to do, folks.”

Caucus members also hope to lead new legislation that will provide funding for the rejuvenation efforts. The state’s Department of Juvenile Services has already applied for a $31,000 grant to the African American Heritage Preservation Program, which would oversee the cemetery’s restoration.

Alongside restoration, the lawmakers aim to open an investigation into the young boys’ deaths. The department’s chief of staff, Marc Schindler, also called the conditions of the facility “scandalous.” Schindler worked with a genealogist to conduct research, uncovering the sites and the facility’s history.

“It’s hard to find the words to describe how sad and outrageous it is,” said Schindler. “But we just don’t know how many more are here.”

The Black children’s time at the House of Reformation also paled in comparison to their white counterparts. A matter of “community pride,” lawmakers across Maryland also hope to redeem this cemetery site and many other forgotten cemeteries in its domain.

“We have a tremendous amount of neglected cemeteries here in the state of Maryland,” added Del. Gary Simmons (D-Anne Arundel). “We have all kind of different methods that we generate funds for the state. This is about community pride. We’ll get it done.”

If approved, the grant money will pave the way for more funding toward the recovery of the cemetery on a state-wide level.

“Our history is our power and everyone shares responsibility in preserving and uplifting the countless stories of our state that have often gone unrecognized and unheralded,” said David Turner, the Maryland governor’s communications director. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly, our state agencies, local leaders, and community advocates on this project.”

RELATED CONTENT: Neglected And Desecrated: A Call To Preserve America’s Black Cemeteries