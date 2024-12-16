News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Maryland Community Holds Protest For 14-Year-Old Black Girl Attacked At Potomac High School Footage showed Kayla Caldwell attacked by seven of her classmates at Potomac High School.







Community members of Oxon Hill, Maryland, will hold a rally on Dec. 16 for a 14-year-old Black girl assaulted at a local high school.

According to her mother, seven girls assaulted Kayla Caldwell at Potomac High School on Dec. 5. According to a staff member at the school, the attack escalated from an issue that started earlier that day. Now, protestors will head to the school to hold those students accountable.

WUSA9 obtained footage of the alleged incident, which showed the young girl on the floor of a school closet while taking punches to the head. The teenager sustained multiple injuries, including a broken hand and nose.

However, none of the girls involved in the altercation have received any consequences for the assault. This lack of action has resulted in Caldwell’s mother, Juanita, and other supporters calling for justice on behalf of the teen.

“I want them arrested. If you can’t arrest them, arrest their parents,” expressed Juanita to the news outlet.

The mother also told reporters how her daughter still has nightmares about the traumatic experience.

“Three in the morning, she woke up saying she had a nightmare that the same people put a hit on her,” she revealed.

Protestors intend to call out the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Attorney General’s office for their stagnancy in charging the girls, especially given the video evidence.

“I can’t believe we have video. These children are easily identified. None of them have been arrested,” explained local activist Joseph Tolbert. “I’m very disappointed in the PGCPD and the AG’s office. It doesn’t make any sense.”

The mother also shared that she reached out to other government officials, such as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, but has yet to receive a response. Now, she feels she has no choice but to make the matter public to gain answers.

“They don’t care,” she proclaimed. “They didn’t care until I brought this to the news.”

While the rally hopes to show that Caldwell’s assault will not go under the radar, the girl’s mother will also speak with Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy about the next steps toward justice.

