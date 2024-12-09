News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Maryland High School Opens Up Student-Led Barber Shop And Beauty Salon The student-led barbershop provides free services for students.







A Maryland high school has launched a barber shop and beauty salon to promote entrepreneurship and confidence for its students.

Arundel High School in Gambrills, Maryland, launched the student-led program this year, with classmates working as the service providers and clientele. Jaiden Martin, a senior at the school, began cutting hair at another barbershop through an internship project.

The program, supported by Rob’s Barbershop Community Foundation, trains young barbers as they pursue careers in the haircare industry. The foundation’s CEO, Robert Cradle, also funded and fully equipped Arundel’s shop. Now, Martin is putting his skills to the test in between classes.

“It really is like a dream come true,” explained Martin to WBAL. “It is surreal for me personally because I’ve never seen this.”

He continued, “A lot of students come in here. We have a need for grooming services, and I don’t want to just be giving out average haircuts just because it is a need. I want to be giving out professional cuts and just cuts that are going to boost everybody’s confidence up, make everybody feel good.”

His fellow students are excited about the new barber shop, which provides free services to students. One of the first clients, Jaylen McDaniel, expressed his gratitude for the transformative measure.

“I never thought we would have a barbershop at school or any of the schools that I’ve gone to, but they made it happen, and I’m thankful for that,” shared McDaniel, a junior.

Furthermore, the shop and salon do more than just provide hair styling. Having the resources on campus helps students maintain themselves without jumping through hoops to do so, also taking the burden off parents.

“Students have to come to school, so just making life easier for students who may not be able to get to another place, or for parents who are working after school hours, transportation, just having it here just cuts out a lot of those barriers,” Kimberly Winterbottom, Arundel’s principal, said.

The shop hopes to inspire all students, no matter their career aspirations. With a fresh hairdo bringing a new perspective, students will feel confident once they leave the chair to take on new opportunities.

